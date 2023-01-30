6-year-old flown to hospital after falling from ski lift

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski...
Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.(ugurhan/Getty Images Signature)
By Zoe Strothers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 6-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after falling from a ski lift at a ski resort in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said the child fell approximately 15 feet from the ski lift at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

Police said the child was awake when they responded to the call on the bunny hill but was falling in and out of consciousness.

The child was airlifted to Connecticut Children’s Hospital.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82.
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

Latest News

FILE - In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles...
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua
Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in AP college basketball poll following Texas win
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says