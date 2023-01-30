Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville
8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen Sunday, according to the TBI
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:09 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy out of Maryville early Monday morning.
According to a Tweet, 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson was last seen on Sunday in Maryville wearing grey shorts, green jacket, and black tennis shoes. He is 4-feet tall and weighs 72 pounds.
Officials said they believe Jcyon is with his non-custodial mother, 31-year-old Alisha Jones. She is currently wanted by the Maryville Police Department for Custodial Interference.
If you see them or know anything about what happened, call the Maryville Police Department at (865) 273-3870 or 1-800-TBI-FIND
