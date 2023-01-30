Halls Rural King shooting suspect set to appear in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old man accused of shooting a Rural King employee the week of Christmas is set to appear in court Monday.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 21, officers responded to the Rural King for a possible shooting. Once on the scene, deputies learned that Larry McBee was attempting to shoplift ammunition and bungee cords when an employee, identified as 23-year-old Tristan Smith, approached him.

According to officials, McBee got into a “scuffle” with Smith outside behind the business when he shot and killed the employee with a small caliber gun, according to officials.

A judge set McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second-degree murder charge following the deadly shooting. The judge had initially set a bond for other charges, which was revoked, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.

McBee was out on bond from previous charges when the shooting happened.

The man’s preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 30, 2023.

