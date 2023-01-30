Lady Vols hope to bounce back against No. 3 LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 3 LSU in a battle of league unbeaten on Monday at 7:02 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

This contest marks the Lady Vols’ second straight game vs. a top-five opponent after they fell at home to No. 4 UConn, 84-67, on Thursday night in front of a season-best 13,804 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Previous coverage: ‘Continue to grow’ | Lady Vols star breaks down team’s SEC success

After hosting UT’s biggest women’s home crowd since 2015, the Big Orange will play in front of another large gathering in Baton Rouge with an estimated sellout crowd of over 13,000 expected for a promoted “white out” game at the PMAC.

UT and LSU will meet for the 70th time in a series that dates back to 1977 with the Lady Vols holding a 52-17 advantage and winning four of the past six meetings, including a 64-63 nailbiter in the Big Orange’s last trip to Baton Rouge on Jan. 10, 2021.

Kellie Harper’s squad enters having won nine of its past 10 games and 14 of its last 17, with the only losses coming against (then) No. 9 Virginia Tech (59-56) on Dec. 4, at No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18 (77-70) and No. 4 UConn on Thursday night in Knoxville (84-67).

Through eight games in league play, UT remains tied atop the SEC standings along with LSU and No. 1 South Carolina. It is the Lady Vols’ best conference start since they went 13-0 in 2014-15 en route to a 15-1 league record and regular-season title.

Tennessee heads to LSU after falling to UConn in a game the Lady Vols trailed by four at the half and cut to two in the third frame before the Huskies pulled away. Jordan Horston led all scorers with 27 for UT in a contest that featured UT’s third-all-time appearance on, and second time hosting, ESPN’s College GameDay.

The Tigers come into Monday’s affair rested, as they were idle Thursday after cruising to an 89-51 victory at Alabama on Jan. 23. Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams had double-doubles, while Jasmine Carson led all scorers with 20 points to pace LSU.

