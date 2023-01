GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Laurel Creek Road at Townsend Wye was closed due to a “large rockslide” on Monday.

The road is closed until further notice while crews worked to clear the road.

Laurel Creek Road is closed at the Townsend Wye due to a large rockslide. Crews are working on clearing it. Will advise when re-opened. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) January 30, 2023

