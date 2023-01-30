Light showers return Tuesday with ice for some overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More rain arrives overnight into early Tuesday morning. The light, misty rain continues throughout the day with some ice clipping our area overnight into early Wednesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The rain showers return tonight with cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to around 42 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’ll start out with scattered showers Tuesday with the showers becoming more isolated by the afternoon. Looks like we could see that misty rain at times once again. Highs only get to about 44 degrees with a cooler northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

More widespread rain moves back in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The chance of a wintry mix will remain in place for Southeast Kentucky and Plateau early Wednesday, which can lead to some light ice potential and an isolated First Alert Weather Day for Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties in TN plus Wayne, McCreary, Knox, Bell and Harlan Counties in KY.

Wednesday starts with a peak coverage of 60% of our area in rain, with that ice potential isolated north, then we’ll have scattered rain showers possible during the day with a high of 44 degrees.

Another batch of widespread rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday. Rain continues on and off throughout the day Thursday with some isolated pockets of more moderate rainfall.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds break up and actually have a mostly dry stretch for a few days with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

