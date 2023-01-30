Meteorologist Jacob Durham visits Oneida Elementary and Middle Schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Jacob Durham traveled to Oneida Elementary and Middle School on Monday to speak with the students.

He met with the 4th graders at Oneida Elementary where they talked about what a meteorologist does on a daily basis, hurricanes, tornadoes and the various types of wintry precipitation East Tennessee has to offer.

Oneida Elementary 4th grade (WVLT)

Jacob also went to Oneida Middle, where he spoke the the 6th grade on how tornadoes form, how powerful lightning is as well as the various weather instruments that are used to help predict and measure the weather.

Oneida Middle School 6th grade (WVLT)

The students had great questions and were eager to learn how we predict the weather and what type of schooling it takes to be a meteorologist.

