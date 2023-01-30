NAACP urges Congress to pass police reform

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the wake of Tyre Nichols’ deadly encounter with five Memphis police officers, NAACP state and local leaders are calling on Congress to pass police reform legislation

“We must have legislation that is effective around this country that makes sure that we stop the killing of a black man,” said Gloria Sweet-Love, Tennessee NAACP State Conference President.

After Congress failed to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in 2020, the NAACP organization says it needs more protection in police reform and urges Congress to pass a Tyre Nichols’ Criminal Reform Bill.

“We don’t want anyone else to die at the hands of officers, who have gone out of hand, who have gone too far killing someone just because they could, just because they have a badge and a gun,” said Van Turner, Memphis Branch NAACP President.

NAACP leaders say the bill should include elements of George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, 8Can’tWait, and feature true consequences for officers who don’t intervene.

NAACP leaders said they will also advocate to end qualified immunity, increase data collection on police encounters and standardize comprehensive training requirements.

“We must develop a community oversight board that has subpoena power,” said Sweet-Love.

The NAACP plans to bring Tyre Nichols’ Criminal Reform Bill to the Capitol on February 14.

An NAACP official says Congressman Steve Cohen supports the legislation.

