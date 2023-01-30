Not enough Knox County kids are going to college; leaders are pushing to change it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Local leaders said not enough kids in Knox County are going to college. Now, there’s a new push to change the trend.

State data shows that 59.5% of Knox County seniors went to college in 2021, which includes four-year schools, two-year schools and trade schools.

“We need to really turn around our numbers,” Donde Plowman said, Chancellor of the University of Tennessee.

On Monday, local education officials held a panel discussion at Pellissippi State Community College and announced a new goal: increase the college-going rate to 70% by 2024.

“We own the problem, we own the solution. College makes a difference,” Plowman said.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor statistics showed that someone with a bachelor’s degree can expect to earn about $27,000 dollars a year more than someone with a high school diploma.

“When they graduate from us, our goal is to have them ready for that,” Superintendent of Knox County Schools Jon Rysewyk said.

Rysewyk believes the new 865 Academies, which are part of the school district, will help students figure out what the best post-high school move is for them.

“Make that big, feel small,” Rysewyk said. “Really start backing into middle school, exposing students to what careers are out there. Look at aptitude testing to see what they’re geared for and what they’re positioned to do well in.”

Leaders said one of the keys to making sure kids understand that post-high school education is for everybody and that there are several pathways to success.

