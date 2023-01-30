Registration grows among voters not tied to major parties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says the percentage of Kentucky’s registered voters who aren’t affiliated as Republicans or Democrats has reached a new high.

He says voter registration under the category of “other” political affiliations broke the 10% mark last December. And he says candidates for statewide office should take notice.

Adams says that to win a general election, the candidates must reach out beyond their base and court the fastest-growing bloc of the electorate.

He says Republican registrants account for 45.5% of the statewide electorate. Democratic registrants represent another 44.5%.

