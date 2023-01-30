Spotty rain for today, with waves of rain at times this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a brief break in the rounds of rain this week for spotty showers today. Rain is on and off for the next several days, but the line for some ice potential clips our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning we’re watching a wave of overnight rain exit, so it’s scattered to spotty rain showers to kickoff the day. We’re starting the day in the low 40s.

A few breaks in the clouds will be possible for Monday afternoon, otherwise it’s a cloudy day with spotty rain showers possible. We’re warming to around 55 degrees, with a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rain returns tonight, with scattered showers and overcast views. The low will be around 42 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Yet again scattered rain becomes more isolated Tuesday, with a high of 44 degrees. There is also a cooler wind, with a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 20 mph. Yet again, more widespread rain moves in Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The chance of a wintry mix will remain in place for Southeast Kentucky and Plateau early Wednesday, which can lead to some light ice potential and an isolated First Alert Weather Day for Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties in TN plus Wayne, McCreary, Knox, Bell and Harlan Counties in KY.

Wednesday starts with a peak coverage of 60% of our area in rain, with that ice potential isolated north, then we’ll have scattered rain showers possible during the day again, with a high of 44 degrees.

Another batch gives us on and off rain Wednesday night through Thursday, and this is when heavier rain is possible at times.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds break up and actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for a few days. Stray showers are possible Sunday, then spotty Sunday night as it changes to stray snow in the mountains through Monday morning.

