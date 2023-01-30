Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in AP college basketball poll following Texas win
The Tennessee Vols dominated Texas Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating Texas inside an electric Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday, the Tennessee Men’s basketball team jumped two spots in the Associated Press college basketball poll.
The Vols dominated the Longhorns in a top-10 showdown with an 82-71 win in front of a sold-out crowd. They are now the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the poll.
Previous Coverage: Tennessee dominates in top-10 showdown against Texas
Tennessee has now won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. With Saturday’s win, Tennessee has also won five straight home games against top-10 opponents.
Now, Tennessee (18-3) will look toward an on-the-road matchup against Florida, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:00 p.m.
The entire list can be found here.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.