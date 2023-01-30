Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in AP college basketball poll following Texas win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating Texas inside an electric Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday, the Tennessee Men’s basketball team jumped two spots in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Vols dominated the Longhorns in a top-10 showdown with an 82-71 win in front of a sold-out crowd. They are now the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the poll.

top 2 and we are 2 pic.twitter.com/8IA8sOpSGT — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 30, 2023

Tennessee has now won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. With Saturday’s win, Tennessee has also won five straight home games against top-10 opponents.

Now, Tennessee (18-3) will look toward an on-the-road matchup against Florida, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:00 p.m.

POLL ALERT: Purdue becomes this season's first unanimous No. 1 team in the men's AP Top 25 college basketball poll; Tennessee, Houston next.



Full poll: https://t.co/ZJG5mgWrsa pic.twitter.com/ESwTHy1tKz — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 30, 2023

