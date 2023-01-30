Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in AP college basketball poll following Texas win

The Tennessee Vols dominated Texas Saturday.
Big Orange Tip Off Texas at UT
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After defeating Texas inside an electric Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday, the Tennessee Men’s basketball team jumped two spots in the Associated Press college basketball poll.

The Vols dominated the Longhorns in a top-10 showdown with an 82-71 win in front of a sold-out crowd. They are now the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the poll.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee dominates in top-10 showdown against Texas

Tennessee has now won six of its last seven games against AP top-10 opponents. With Saturday’s win, Tennessee has also won five straight home games against top-10 opponents.

Now, Tennessee (18-3) will look toward an on-the-road matchup against Florida, which is set to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7:00 p.m.

The entire list can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82.
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

Latest News

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Larry McBee, 18
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
Muscle Shoals Fire and Rescue crew searching the Tennessee River for a missing boater.
Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says