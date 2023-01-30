Tennessee lawmakers want to add ‘In God We Trust’ to state seal

If passed, a new bill would require the phrase be added by 2025.
Tennessee's current state seal.
Tennessee's current state seal.(State of Tennessee)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two Tennessee lawmakers are proposing adding “In God We Trust” to the state seal.

House Bill 771/Senate Bill 0420, sponsored by Rep. John Holsclaw and Senator Rusty Crowe, request Gov. Bill Lee to submit to the secretary of state a new design for the seal that incorporates the phrase by July 1, 2025.

The bill was filed for introduction in the state senate last week. It was filed in the Tennessee House on Monday.

