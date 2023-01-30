Tennessee softball hosting open practice, autograph session Sunday

KNOXVILLE, TN - May 08, 2022 - Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
KNOXVILLE, TN - May 08, 2022 - Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics(Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics | Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With opening day around the corner, Tennessee softball is opening the doors to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 5 to get a first look at the 2023 Lady Vols.

UT will hold an open practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. followed by an autograph session with Tennessee players on the concourse behind the third base line.

Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free and open to the public. Fans should note that while restrooms will be open, concessions will not be available. Outside food and drink are permitted.

The nationally-ranked Lady Vols will spend the first three weekends of the 2023 campaign on the road, opening their season on Friday, Feb. 10 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.

The home-opening weekend is set for March 3 through 5 when UT plays host to the Tennessee Classic.

