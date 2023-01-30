Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketvol Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week following two standout performances during an undefeated week for the Vols.

The announcement came Monday after a pair of Tennessee wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas. Zeigler averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, three steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.

During the Vols’ matchup with the Longhorns Saturday, Zeigler recorded his third career double-double with 22 points and a career-tying 10 assists. Altogether, the player accounted for 45 of Tennessee’s 82 points that game. It marked just the seventh game in program history where a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more assists.

Wednesday, Zeigler led the Vols in scoring against Georgia with 11 points and seven assists.

Zeigler is the third Vol to receive the honor this season, joining Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips.

The No. 2 Vols take on Florida Wednesday at 7 p.m.

