Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week

Tennessee basketvol Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week following two standout performances during an undefeated week for the Vols.
Zakai Zeigler posts career high performance against Mississippi State
Zakai Zeigler posts career high performance against Mississippi State(wvlt)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketvol Zakai Zeigler has been named SEC Player of the Week following two standout performances during an undefeated week for the Vols.

The announcement came Monday after a pair of Tennessee wins over Georgia and No. 10 Texas. Zeigler averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, three steals and 2.5 rebounds per game.

During the Vols’ matchup with the Longhorns Saturday, Zeigler recorded his third career double-double with 22 points and a career-tying 10 assists. Altogether, the player accounted for 45 of Tennessee’s 82 points that game. It marked just the seventh game in program history where a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more assists.

Wednesday, Zeigler led the Vols in scoring against Georgia with 11 points and seven assists.

Zeigler is the third Vol to receive the honor this season, joining Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips.

The No. 2 Vols take on Florida Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82.
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

Latest News

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua
Tennessee dominates in top-10 showdown against Texas
Jahmai Mashack
No. 4 Tennessee secures win over No. 10 Texas
Tennessee Men's Tennis Emile Hudd
Vols Men’s Tennis eye a return to the NCAA postseason
COLLEGE STATION, TX - January 12, 2023 - Guard Jordan Horston #25 of the Tennessee Lady...
‘Continue to grow’ | Lady Vols star breaks down team’s SEC success