Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges

From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley
From left to right: Margaret Early, Tracy Thomas and Ashley Hensley(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three women are facing drug charges following a weekend raid in Harlan County.

It happened Saturday night at a home in Closplint across from a county park.

Deputies from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant when they found a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, baggies believed to be used for the purpose of trafficking drugs and a scale with some drug residue on it.

One of the women also had a baggy of what was believed to be meth, other empty bags and another scale with drug residue on it.

Margaret Early, 52, of Closplint was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Tracy Thomas, 45, of Evarts, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a child support warrant. Ashley Hensley, 39, of Closplint, was arrested on a previous indictment for possession of meth and other charges.

Early is being held on a $7,500 cash bond and Thomas is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Hensley was released on a $3,500 cash bond this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82.
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
McMinn County Board of Education voted to strip "Maus" from the 8th grade ELA Curriculum.
Knoxville comic store giving away free copies of banned book

Latest News

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Larry McBee, 18
Halls Rural King shooting suspect set to appear in court
TBI issues Endangered child alert
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy from Maryville
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the on and off batches of rain, and where some ice is...
Spotty rain for today, with waves of rain at times this week