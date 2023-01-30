Three arrested in Harlan County on drug charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three women are facing drug charges following a weekend raid in Harlan County.

It happened Saturday night at a home in Closplint across from a county park.

Deputies from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant when they found a crystal-like substance believed to be meth, baggies believed to be used for the purpose of trafficking drugs and a scale with some drug residue on it.

One of the women also had a baggy of what was believed to be meth, other empty bags and another scale with drug residue on it.

Margaret Early, 52, of Closplint was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Tracy Thomas, 45, of Evarts, was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a child support warrant. Ashley Hensley, 39, of Closplint, was arrested on a previous indictment for possession of meth and other charges.

Early is being held on a $7,500 cash bond and Thomas is being held on a $5,000 cash bond at the Harlan County Detention Center.

Hensley was released on a $3,500 cash bond this weekend.

