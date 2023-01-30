Video: Fatal officer-involved shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in North Nashville on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Buchanan Street around 6:40 p.m. North Precinct officers responded to a call about a man yelling in the street with a gun.

Body camera footage shows officers arrive and instruct the man to stop and drop the gun. The man turns toward the officers and motions with his hand, prompting the lead officer to open fire.

The 46-year-old man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TBI is investigating at the request of Attorney General Glenn Funk. The businesses nearby were open and there were people in them during this incident.

The gun the man was holding was a semi-automatic pistol, according to police.

No officers were hurt.

