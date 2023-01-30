Woman found stabbed to death in closet, ex-boyfriend charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police.

Detectives believe Herelle met Torres outside of her home in Old Hickory between 1:30-2 a.m. on Sunday, an argument ensued, and he stabbed her. Herelle then allegedly drove with her body from Old Hickory to his apartment in Bellevue and placed her in a plastic container, inside his closet.

Dwayne Herelle Jr., 28, has just been charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, Irene Torres, 24. Torres was found dead inside Herelle's closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments. It appears she was killed in Old Hickory and her body driven to Bellevue. pic.twitter.com/jP4QL3SjTI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 30, 2023

Security footage from Torres’ home showed Herelle leave with her body, prompting officers to visit the Bellevue apartment.

