Woman found stabbed to death in closet, ex-boyfriend charged

Police said it appeared the woman was killed in Old Hickory and her body was driven to Bellevue.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged in connection for the stabbing murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Irene Torres, 24, was found dead inside 28-year-old Dwayn Herrelle Jr.’s closet at 865 Bellevue Apartments, according to police.

Detectives believe Herelle met Torres outside of her home in Old Hickory between 1:30-2 a.m. on Sunday, an argument ensued, and he stabbed her. Herelle then allegedly drove with her body from Old Hickory to his apartment in Bellevue and placed her in a plastic container, inside his closet.

Security footage from Torres’ home showed Herelle leave with her body, prompting officers to visit the Bellevue apartment.

