Zeigler named SEC Player of the Week

His performance Saturday was just the seventh game in program history in which a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game.
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Zack Rickens
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zakai Zeigler became the third Volunteer basketball player this season to pick up weekly honors by the Southeastern Conference after being named SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

The sophomore guard averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 assists, 3 steals and 2.5 rebounds in games against Georgia and No. 10 Texas.

Zeigler notched his third-career double-double with 22 points and a career-high-tying 10 assists against the Longhorns on Saturday. According to Tennessee Athletics, his performance was just the seventh game in program history in which a player had 20 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game.

In four games since moving into a starting role, Zeigler is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Zeigler joins Santiago Vescovi, who won SEC Player of the Week on Nov. 28, and Julian Phillips, who won SEC Freshman of the Week last week.

No. 2 Tennessee is back in action Wednesday night at Florida. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

