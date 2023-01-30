Zoo Knoxville holding job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for jobs, both part-time and full-time.

The zoo will be offering seasonal positions in guest experience, retail, private events, education, lancer hospitality and wild encounters. The positions will require anywhere from 10 to 40 hours of work a week.

Looking for job perks? A position at the zoo will come with tickets, an employee discount and a ticket exchange program.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who can’t make it to the event can still apply here.

