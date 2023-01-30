Zoo Knoxville holding job fair

Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for both part-time and full-time positions.
Giraffes at Zoo Knoxville love tree browse
Giraffes at Zoo Knoxville love tree browse
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is set to host a job fair in February, where they will be hiring for jobs, both part-time and full-time.

The zoo will be offering seasonal positions in guest experience, retail, private events, education, lancer hospitality and wild encounters. The positions will require anywhere from 10 to 40 hours of work a week.

Looking for job perks? A position at the zoo will come with tickets, an employee discount and a ticket exchange program.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those who can’t make it to the event can still apply here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
Police say multiple people have died in a crash on Saturday in New York.
Police: 6 killed in ‘gruesome’ head-on crash
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
A search is underway for missing Bernice Riske, age 82.
Knoxville police find missing elderly woman following search

Latest News

Light rain Tuesday morning
Light showers return Tuesday with ice for some overnight
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua
Tennessee jumps to No. 2 in AP college basketball poll following Texas win
Tennessee's current state seal.
Tennessee lawmakers want to add ‘In God We Trust’ to state seal
TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says