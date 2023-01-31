Blood drive supports Sevierville Police Department employee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department hosted a blood drive on Tuesday to support one of their employees.

SPD officials said Sherri Aagenes had been facing serious health issues, including a ruptured spleen. She needed a lot of blood for treatment, so SPD officials hosted a blood drive to help replenish the supply.

Aagenes said she wouldn’t be alive today if these blood products had not been available.

There will be an additional blood drive at the Jefferson City Police Department. JCPD officials asked people to inform the staff that they are donating for Sheryl Aagenes.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.