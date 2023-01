KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike closed on Monday due to a crash, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer, according to KPD officials.

KPD officials advised people to take alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two lanes of I-40 East are closed just past Strawberry Plains Pike due to a crash involving a tractor trailer. Seek alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/6hS16JaQRT — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 31, 2023

