Crews respond to multiple structure fire

Three cabins caught in the flames(Pigeon Forge Fire Department)
By Huey Beres
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early this morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.

At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived to find one cabin burning, with another cabin caught in the flames. As the crews worked to fight the fire, it spread to a third cabin nearby. First responders from the Sevier County Ambulance Service and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene, providing support for the fire response.

“Thank you to our incredible fire crews who responded quickly. Their quick action and response prevented further structure loss and injuries,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation to determine the cause.

