DOJ: Tennessee man coerced, threatened children into making sexual videos

Caleb Jordan, 22, used children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos, according to the Department of Justice.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, a Tennessee man pleaded guilty to coercing and threatening multiple children into creating sexual videos of themselves.

Caleb Jordan, 22, met three children, between the ages of 11 and 14 years old, online through a video game platform, according to court documents.

Jordan told the children “that people were coming to ‘get them’ and threatened to kill or sexually assault their parents unless the minors created videos of themselves engaging in sexual activity,” DOJ officials said.

Jordan used the children to create nearly 400 sexually explicit videos and tried to sell the videos, according to the DOJ.

DOJ officials said electronic devices seized from Jordan’s home also contained more than 10,000 images and videos of sexual abuse of children.

Jordan pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, DOJ officials said.

