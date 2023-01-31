Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee holding charity auction featuring coffee with WVLT’s Heather Haley

Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee is set to hold a charity event in February.
Alzheimer's Tennessee is working to help families who are coping with Alzheimer's.
Alzheimer's Tennessee is working to help families who are coping with Alzheimer's.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends Supporting Alzheimer’s Tennessee is set to hold a charity event in February. The Valentine’s Day themed silent auction will run the first half of February, and all proceeds will go to Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee serves those facing the disease by providing support, education and advocating for the rights of those with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementias. Additionally, the group supports research for prevention, cures and treatment.

February’s silent auction includes plenty of Valentine’s Day treats like chocolate, dinner for two and, of course, a one-hour hangout with WVLT Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley.

Those interested can bid here.

