GoFundMe created for Cumberland University football player

Brady Owen was involved in a car accident on Saturday.
Cumberland University football player hospitalized
Cumberland University football player hospitalized(Cumberland University Athletics)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A GoFundMe for a Cumberland University football player has raised nearly $20,000 in just a few days.

Freshman offensive lineman Brady Owen was involved in a car accident while on the way to Murfreesboro on Saturday, according to the GoFundMe page.

Owen’s truck was rear-ended and he was ejected out of his truck. He suffered several fractures, bruised lungs as well as bleeding and swelling of his brain, the fundraising page said.

Owen and his family are in a “72-hour waiting game” as they wait for the swelling of his brain to go down.

Owen is originally from Murfreesboro and attended Rockvale High School, according to Cumberland University’s football roster.

The fundraiser was created by Melinda Perry on behalf of Jamie McKinley two days ago and has received over 280 donations totaling over $18,000 so far.

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

