Knoxville elderly man with dementia missing, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

Jack Hartgrove, 87, drove away from his home on Chatham Circle and has not returned, according to KPD.

He was last seen at around 1:20 p.m. driving an older model silver Saab convertible.

Hartgrove is 5′5″ with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red and blue shirt with khaki pants and black loafers.

KPD officials said Hartgrove might be in the Kingsport area.

Anyone who sees Hartgrove is urged to call 911.

