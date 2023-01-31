Loudon County Sheriff’s Office to hold anniversary memorial for killed sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday will mark one year since Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Chris Jenkins was killed in the line of duty. To honor him, the sheriff’s office is planning to hold a memorial service open to the entire community.

Sgt. Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris from the interstate. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Christopher Savannah, reportedly did not slow down with traffic while Jenkins was working and hit several cars and Jenkins himself.

Now, the office wants to honor him.

“We would like to extend an invitation to all first responders as well as all members of our community,” LCSO representatives said. “The tragic loss of SGT Jenkins was devastating to not only our agency, but to our entire community, and we would love for you to join us in remembering the life of SGT Jenkins.”

The memorial service is set for Friday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 a.m. at the sheriff’s office.

