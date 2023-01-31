More rain overnight to a wintry mix and some ice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More rain moves in overnight and transitions over into a wintry mix to some ice for parts of the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky. We’ll get a break throughout the day Wednesday before more rain arrives Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

More widespread rain arrives tonight through Wednesday morning. The chance of a wintry mix will remain in place for Southeast Kentucky and Plateau early Wednesday, which can lead to some light ice potential and an isolated First Alert Weather Day for Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties in TN plus Wayne, McCreary, Knox, Bell and Harlan Counties in KY.

Future ice potential through Wednesday AM (WVLT)

Wednesday starts with a peak coverage of 60% of our area in rain, with that ice potential isolated north. The scattered showers become more isolated by the afternoon giving us a brief break in the rain. It’s a cold day with a high of 44 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another batch gives us on and off rain Wednesday night through Thursday, which is when heavier rain is possible at times. We’ll see about an 80% coverage in rain throughout the day on Thursday with the showers tapering off by the evening hours.

We will FINALLY see the sun and drier weather return by the end of the week. A stray shower is possible early Friday with highs remaining in the mid-40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, a stray shower to mountain top snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday morning, but most of us stay dry. Temperatures warm up next week before another cold front brings more rain by mid-week.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

