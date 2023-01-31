Proposed act to help firefighters battling PTSD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The deadly fire that happened Sunday afternoon in Union County, causing four children and one man to lose their lives, is just one example of the tragedies firefighters deal with on the job.

Jay Gregory, a Shift Captain for Karns Fire Department, said when children are involved in a case, like the Union County house fire, it is always more difficult.

Previous coverage: 4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says

“Over my years here, I’ve ran several children calls, and they’re the hardest for anybody just because of the fact and circumstances of 90% of us have kids of our own, which always touches home,” said Gregory.

Herman Lathers, Deputy Chief of Operations for Karns Fire Department, said you never know what you’re going to deal with any day on the job.

“Every day, we leave our homes, and we come to work we realize that at some point- hopefully, no point- someday it could be our last call leaving the station and not returning back home,” said Deputy Chief Lathers.

Lathers said he and his crew were definitely called to be a firefighter and it takes a special kind of person to serve their community. He said it is sometimes hard to separate himself from the tragedies he sees, in order to get the job done.

“So, everybody that we go to, everybody that we treat on every call that we go to, we treat them like family. We look out for each other first and foremost we protect ourselves then we protect the community. We want to make sure the guy going in left and right of us is safe first then we go in after the community,” said Lathers.

On Monday, the State of Tennessee Senate filed the James ‘Dustin’ Samples Act, which seeks to reduce the stigma and provide support for firefighters’ that are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The bill is named after and in honor of Captain James ‘Dustin’ Samples of the Cleveland Fire Department who tragically took his life in 2020 after years of struggling with PTSD from the job.

Gregory said mental health training was more important than ever. If this bill passed, it would be at a good time considering everything first responders see.

“When you’re there and you can save that life or you can save that house, it’s an ecstatic feeling that you can’t buy, and it stays with you just like the PTSD ones do, but it’s always a good memory that you can go back to, and the next one you save just adds to the memory bank, and it helps you cope a little better,” said Gregory.

If passed, the bill would make the diagnosis of PTSD for a firefighter equivalent to an injury suffered in the course of employment if certain criteria are met. The bill already has the entire Senate’s approval and the majority of the house have signed on as co-sponsors.

