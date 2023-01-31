Rain timing now impacts morning commute, along with dense fog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The on and off rain trend continues for a few more days. This morning can be messy due to rain and fog, then the next round moves in tonight, with a line of wintry mix bringing ice potential to part of our area tonight.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First Alert for Tuesday morning drivers due to rain and dense fog. (WVLT)

This morning’s batch of rain slowed down to more directly impact the commute hours and allow for more dense fog to spread, which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day for drivers from 7 to 10 AM. This also slows down when cooler air arrives, so we’re in the upper 40s early morning.

Scattered late morning rain becomes more isolated Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures dipping midday to 42 and a small bounce back to 44 at best this afternoon. There is also a cooler wind, with a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Yet again, more widespread rain moves in tonight through Wednesday morning. The chance of a wintry mix will remain in place for Southeast Kentucky and Plateau early Wednesday, which can lead to some light ice potential and an isolated First Alert Weather Day for Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties in TN plus Wayne, McCreary, Knox, Bell and Harlan Counties in KY.

Isolated ice potential through Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

Wednesday starts with a peak coverage of 60% of our area in rain, with that ice potential isolated north, then we’ll have scattered rain showers midday becoming isolated briefly for the afternoon, with a high of 44 degrees.

Another batch gives us on and off rain Wednesday night through Thursday, and this is when heavier rain is possible at times. We’ll have an early coverage of 80% of our area Thursday, then the coverage slowly tapers off with spotty showers ending by the evening hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, clouds break up and actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for a few days. Stray showers are possible Sunday night as it changes to stray snow in the mountains through Monday morning. But, temperatures warm Monday to Tuesday, as we see a cold front potential just beyond the 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.