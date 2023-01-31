Several agencies respond to Pigeon Forge house and RV fire

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a fire around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

The fire happened around the 600 block of Mill Creek Road just outside the city limits. When crews arrived, they reportedly found one house completely up in flames and an RV about half involved.

Previous Coverage: Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

“Thank you to the fire crews who once again responded to an active structure fire this morning,” Mayor Larry Waters said. “After battling a multiple structure fire for several hours earlier in the night, first responders from agencies across the county answered the call again to do everything they could to save lives and property. Again, we say thank you.”

Additionally, personnel from Sevier County Fire and Rescue, the Gatlinburg Fire Department, Catons Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department, Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. First responders from the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.