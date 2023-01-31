Suspected police impersonator with ‘stash of knives’ arrested near US Capitol, officials say

Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the...
Authorities said a suspected police impersonator carrying weapons near the U.S. Capitol and the White House was arrested.(Source: @CapitolPolice via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A suspected police impersonator was caught carrying weapons on Capitol grounds Monday, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Capitol Police said Secret Service agents tipped them off after spotting 37-year-old Max Eli Viner near the White House.

The department said Viner had a “stash of knives” and a “chainsaw blade” on him, and officers found “fake police equipment,” shell casings, a smoke grenade and a gas mask in Viner’s vehicle.

The Secret Service arrested Viner. Charges against him include impersonating a law enforcement officer and possession of a prohibited weapon, police said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
Larry McBee, 18
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

Latest News

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Manslaughter charge for Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
FILE - Signage outside PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., is pictured on March 10, 2015....
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting
Generic gavel
DOJ: Tennessee man coerced, threatened children into making sexual videos