Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Jasmine Johnson, 26, after police said she carried nearly three pounds of fentanyl and more than one pound of methamphetamine off a Greyhound bus in Knoxville.

Police have recognized Greyhound as a hub for drug trafficking, according to a criminal complaint against Johnson.

“Based on my experience with other investigations and the experience of other officers at the KCSO, I know that individuals have used the Greyhound bus system as a means of transporting illegal narcotics from Detroit, Michigan for distribution in Knoxville, Tennessee, and have done so for many years,” the arresting officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

Johnson traveled on a Greyhound bus from Detroit. Police noticed she was clutching a black duffel bag. According to the complaint, she got in a Lyft. Police pulled the car over for speeding in a construction zone.

Johnson initially told police she was in Knoxville visiting her mother for a few days. A K-9 Unit arrived at the scene and sniffed narcotics in Johnson’s duffel bag.

In a police interview, police said Johnson admitted she transported drugs to Knoxville and had done so three other times. She had also moved drugs to Atlanta and Cincinnati, police said.

WVLT News attempted to contact Greyhound for comment, but they did not respond.

