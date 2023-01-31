United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by $25 million to help families get ahead in life.
The United Way of East Tennessee got $25 million to help families get ahead.
By William Puckett
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services.

The grant is for three years and will total $25 million.

“The goal is to help families reach self-sufficiency,” said Kaki Reynolds, the director of the ETC.

This is geared toward families who meet the qualifications and is intended to help them wean off social support and into financial independence.

”We’re really excited about the work we’re doing with systems focus here at the United Way and using this grant to show those gaps and highlight them and mobilize our community to be able to fill them,” said Reynolds.

This money will help families over a year and a half.

It’s geared to help advance in their work and also move into more stable housing, whether rentals or on the path to owning their own home.

”Hopefully, a lot of our community businesses to work with our individuals without participants to employ them. Additionally, we’ll be helping people with housing,” said Reynolds.

The United Way will have nine counselors placed between the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, YMCA of East Tennessee, YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley, Knox Area Urban League and Centro Hispano de East Tennessee.

The hope is the three-year program will spur others to help fellow community members or show the money is being put to good use and should be offered up again.

Families in East Tennessee can apply or be referred.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
Larry McBee, 18
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
Tennessee Powerball FILE
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

Latest News

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
Proposed act to help firefighters battling PTSD
Sherri Aagenes faced serious health issues, and Sevierville Police Department hosted a blood...
Blood drive supports Sevierville Police Department employee
Scattered to a wintry mix and some ice
More rain overnight to a wintry mix and some ice
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville