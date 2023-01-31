Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols’ funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

The funeral will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy.

JUST IN: Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of #TyreNichols, tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/AQ7AHjKTvo — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) January 31, 2023

