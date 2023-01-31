Woman missing since EKY flooding declared legally dead

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A woman who has been missing since the flooding in Eastern Kentucky has been declared legally dead.

Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County.

The Herald Leader says the ruling was made Monday according to findings by Breathitt District Judge Gary Salyers.

Federally, the Social Security Administration presumes someone is dead after they haven’t been heard from in seven years. However, in Kentucky, a judge can rule someone legally dead if that person is missing after a “catastrophic event” and “a diligent search or inquiry has been made.”

Search crews have been out as recently as the first week of January to look for Baker.

