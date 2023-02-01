98 people cited in Union County cockfighting ring

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Little Valley Road in between Maynardville and Sharps Chapel, neighbors said they’ve seen and heard about cockfighting going on for decades.

Over the weekend, the Union County Sheriff’s Office cited 98 people in connection with a cockfighting ring on farmland in the area according to District Attorney Jared Effler.

The animal rights group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, better known as SHARK, played a key role in the investigation by providing the sheriff’s office with a drone video they shot of the cockfighting operation and gathering taking place.

“When you see all the cars there, you know what’s going on, especially when you sit there long enough you’ll see live birds go in and dead and dying birds come out,” said founder Steve Hindi.

Neighbors in the area who didn’t want to speak on camera or identify themselves because they know people involved in the operation said it’s been going on for decades.

Those same neighbors added that at times upwards of $100,000 is being exchanged in these cockfights that happened usually every other weekend, with winners at times making more than $20,000.

In the process of these fights, neighbors believe hundreds of chickens and roosters have been injured or killed in the process, which is something Hindi and SHARK hope to stop.

“These guys don’t have the guts to grab a pair of knives and get in a pit and fight it out, and I wish they would frankly. I wish these guys weren’t such cowards so they’d sit around a ring and watch others do it. Chickens especially, come on guys get a life,” said Hindi.

The 98 people cited were not arrested. Tennessee cockfighting is a misdemeanor and is only one of eight states in the nation where cockfighting can not carry a felony charge.

