98 people cited in Union County cockfighting ring

An out-of-state animal rights group helped the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigate by providing drone video of the gathering.
An out of state animal rights group helped the sheriff’s office investigate by providing drone video of the gathering.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Little Valley Road in between Maynardville and Sharps Chapel, neighbors said they’ve seen and heard about cockfighting going on for decades.

Over the weekend, the Union County Sheriff’s Office cited 98 people in connection with a cockfighting ring on farmland in the area according to District Attorney Jared Effler.

The animal rights group Showing Animals Respect and Kindness, better known as SHARK, played a key role in the investigation by providing the sheriff’s office with a drone video they shot of the cockfighting operation and gathering taking place.

“When you see all the cars there, you know what’s going on, especially when you sit there long enough you’ll see live birds go in and dead and dying birds come out,” said founder Steve Hindi.

Neighbors in the area who didn’t want to speak on camera or identify themselves because they know people involved in the operation said it’s been going on for decades.

Those same neighbors added that at times upwards of $100,000 is being exchanged in these cockfights that happened usually every other weekend, with winners at times making more than $20,000.

In the process of these fights, neighbors believe hundreds of chickens and roosters have been injured or killed in the process, which is something Hindi and SHARK hope to stop.

“These guys don’t have the guts to grab a pair of knives and get in a pit and fight it out, and I wish they would frankly. I wish these guys weren’t such cowards so they’d sit around a ring and watch others do it. Chickens especially, come on guys get a life,” said Hindi.

The 98 people cited were not arrested. Tennessee cockfighting is a misdemeanor and is only one of eight states in the nation where cockfighting can not carry a felony charge.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI investigating deadly house fire in Union County
4 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Union County house fire, TBI says
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
Larry McBee, 18
Halls Rural King shooting: DA makes motion to change charges to first-degree murder
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

Scattered to a wintry mix and some ice
More rain overnight to a wintry mix and some ice
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Knoxville Rotary Club
Weekly talks UT Softball as season fast approaches
Weekly talks UT Softball as season fast approaches