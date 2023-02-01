Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.
Beyoncé appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beyoncé is going on tour.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on Instagram on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Stockholm in May before hitting other cities in Europe.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off on July 8 in Toronto.

The first U.S. tour date is July 12 in Philadelphia. The tour ends in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé's seventh album, “Renaissance,” dropped in July.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of Fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family prepares to lay Nichols to rest
FILE
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden lawyer: FBI searching Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, home
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing
Officials said a midnight black Toyota Camry that was involved in the shooting left the scene...
Police release security footage of North Knoxville shooting, search for car ongoing