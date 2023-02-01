Beyoncé announces tour stop in Nashville

An Instagram post announcing Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour sent fans into a frenzy.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé(AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beyoncé announced her 2023 world tour on Instagram on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy.

The post, a photo of the superstar in a silver studded ensemble, accumulated over 1.5 million likes in about thirty minutes.

The Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and end on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Her second to last stop on the tour will be in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé will be performing at Nissan Stadium on July 15.

Tickets will be available soon, according to her official website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
USPS Truck
Knoxville postal worker charged with statutory rape while inside post office

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain to taper off, and the sunshine to finally return.
Rain is on and off for today with a few flurries today
FILE
Blue Angels to headline Great Tennessee Air Show
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT athletic events
‘I’m so thankful’ | DJ Sterl the Pearl brings the energy to UT Athletics