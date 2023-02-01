Beyoncé announces tour stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beyoncé announced her 2023 world tour on Instagram on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy.

The post, a photo of the superstar in a silver studded ensemble, accumulated over 1.5 million likes in about thirty minutes.

The Renaissance World Tour will kick off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and end on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Her second to last stop on the tour will be in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé will be performing at Nissan Stadium on July 15.

Tickets will be available soon, according to her official website.

