Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about trespassing man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to keep an eye out for a man they say has been trespassing and stealing property.

The man, identified as Travis Wilkins, was reportedly arrested Tuesday night, but is now no longer in custody.

“Trespassing and checking out residential homes that he had no business at,” officials said. “The Jeep in the background is no longer in his possession. It was STOLEN and recovered last night by our great hard working deputies.”

Now, officials said he was seen driving a black Toyota truck with two other people. One of those people, a Mr. Sisk, was also caught on camera “checking out” a home he does not have permission to be at, officials said.

“Lock up your property and call if you see them snooping around,” officials said.

Wilkins and his companions are not wanted at this time.

