Early morning rain to isolated patches of ice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After this morning we have a break in the precipitation, then one more wave moves through tonight into your Thursday. We all deserve some drier weather, so the First Alert 8-Day Planner comes with good news!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated ice potential through Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

Last night, widespread rain moved in, with a cold rain and mid to upper 30s across most of East TN. The forecast for a wintry mix at the TN, KY line and Plateau is on track, so that is some light ice is possible. This means it’s an isolated First Alert Weather Day for Cumberland, Fentress, Scott, Campbell, Claiborne Counties in TN plus Wayne, McCreary, Knox, Bell, and Harlan Counties in KY.

Wednesday starts with a peak coverage of 60% of our area in rain, with that ice potential isolated north, but showers become isolated quickly mid morning. We’re left with a mostly cloudy day, and a stray rain shower is possible, with a high of 44 degrees. The wind makes it feel colder, out of the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Tonight comes with the next, and last wave of precipitation in this messy trend! We have an 80% coverage of our area overnight, with rain through the Valley to far Northeast Tennessee, but changes to snow showers on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and the Smoky Mountains. The low will be around 37 degrees in Knoxville, but low 30s north and northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts with the peak coverage of our area in the rain to snow, and while it backs off by midday, some scattered showers return for the afternoon through the overnight hours. With a high of 43 degrees on Thursday, it’s rain showers, then dropping to 31 degrees by Friday morning, so spotty showers are possible as this all wraps up.

Friday comes with some spotty flurries to mountain snow early, then the clouds break up giving us more afternoon sunshine. We’re still chilly at only 41 degrees for the high.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we actually have a “mostly dry” stretch for several days. We have weekend sunshine and rebounding temperatures. Stray showers are possible Sunday night with some passing clouds, but the warmth builds on into next week ahead of a cold front’s rain starting Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

