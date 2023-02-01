Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night.

Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County.

A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported.

At last check, crews were still putting the fire out early Wednesday morning.

