Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff

This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper Takeoff, who will be honored during an In Memoriam segment during the Grammy Awards on Sunday.(AP Photo)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday’s ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year with special performances during its in memoriam segment.

Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.

The academy also announced Wednesday that presenters will include first lady Jill Biden, Viola Davis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B.

Trevor Noah will return for a third time to host the ceremony, which will air live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The ceremony will include performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.

Beyoncé heads into the awards with a leading nine nominations, including record and song of the year nods for her song “Break My Soul.” Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Carlile enter the show with seven nods.

Styles, Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each received six nominations.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall contributed to this report from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

For more on this year’s Grammy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/GrammyAwards

