Ice Bears captain MacDonald named January SPHL Player of the Month

The forward led Knoxville to a 6-4-1 record during the month while scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists.
Knoxville Ice Bears Forward
Knoxville Ice Bears Forward(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League named Ice Bears forward Justin MacDonald as the league’s Player of the Month for January.

Knoxville’s captain led Knoxville to a 6-4-1 record during the month while scoring ten goals and adding 11 assists for 21 points in 11 games through January. He leads the league in goals (23), assists (33) and points (56).

MacDonald had four games with three points or more in January, including a hat trick against Peoria on Jan. 13 and a four-point performance against Macon on Jan. 22. He’s also had four game-winning goals this season for Knoxville.

The Ice Bears continue their current homestead with games at the Civic Coliseum Friday and Saturday. Friday night is Fight Night as the Ice Bears look to fight hunger with a canned food drive. Saturday night is Star Wars night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on each night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike...
Honda Civic, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-40 East, KPD says
A deadly amount of Fentanyl is off the streets after a drug bust at Knoxville’s Greyhound Bus...
Three pounds of fentanyl seized from Greyhound Bus passenger in Knoxville
File - police lights
Man dies after crash on I-40 East, Knoxville police say
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Three cabins caught in the flames
Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

Latest News

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mom, has been charged with the murder of her three children....
Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation
Rickea Jackson
Lady Vol named to Cheryl Miller Award Top 10
KAT Reimagined
KAT Reimagined
Knoxville Fire Department responds to South Knoxville fire
Knoxville Fire Department responds to South Knoxville fire