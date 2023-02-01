Ice Bears captain MacDonald named January SPHL Player of the Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League named Ice Bears forward Justin MacDonald as the league’s Player of the Month for January.

Knoxville’s captain led Knoxville to a 6-4-1 record during the month while scoring ten goals and adding 11 assists for 21 points in 11 games through January. He leads the league in goals (23), assists (33) and points (56).

MacDonald had four games with three points or more in January, including a hat trick against Peoria on Jan. 13 and a four-point performance against Macon on Jan. 22. He’s also had four game-winning goals this season for Knoxville.

The Ice Bears continue their current homestead with games at the Civic Coliseum Friday and Saturday. Friday night is Fight Night as the Ice Bears look to fight hunger with a canned food drive. Saturday night is Star Wars night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on each night.

