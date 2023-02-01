Knox Co. Election Commission holding seminar for voters, candidates, poll workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Election Commission is planning to hold a seminar in preparation for the upcoming Knoxville elections for people planning to run for office, poll workers and voters

People will see five elections in 2023 and 2024. Knox County Administer of Elections Chris Davis said information is key to making smart voting decisions.

“Voting is a right and a responsibility, and our office wants to help provide more information to Knox County residents that want to become more knowledgeable about the ins and outs of elections. Topics such as the order of the ballot, methods of voting, property qualified voting, the role of poll watchers, voter registration and how we maintain accurate voter registration rolls will be discussed,” Davis said.

There is no cost to attend the seminar, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 1645 Downtown West Blvd. Attendees will need to preregister, however.

