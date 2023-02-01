Knoxville Fire Department responds to South Knoxville fire
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment complex on Highwood Court Wednesday.
Fire officials announced on Twitter that there was heavy fire in one unit and crews were working to put it out. There has been no word on injuries at this time.
WVLT News crews are headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
