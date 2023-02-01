La Vergne police sex scandal tapes obtained by WSMV4

*Warning: Some of the details in this report are graphic*

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV 4 is hearing new details of the La Vergne police sex scandal in the words of the officers who were involved.

WSMV4 has obtained nearly 13 hours of audio recordings from the interviews conducted during the investigation that found officers were having sex with each other, some while on duty and on city property.

These recordings detail how city officials were able to uncover the sex scandal despite the officers trying to cover up their actions.

In the audio recordings, you can hear police Chief Chip Davis and the city’s HR director questioning officers and slowly confirm once-rumored details of the inappropriate and unreported relationships.

Some officers, including Maegan Hall, became emotional when they were asked about their actions.

“I lay low. I do my job. I talk with people at work just because comradery, but I’ve never had a feeling that anyone would be talking about me like this,” Hall said while crying. “Is this what people think of me? Do I have to come back? I don’t want to work in an environment like this if they’re thinking that about me. I love this job so much.”

At the end of the nearly month-long investigation, city officials were able to determine six officers were having unreported sexual relationships. Some of their actions at the police station were caught on camera, according to the recordings.

Officer Maegan Hall

Maegen Hall (La Vergne Police Department)

Maegan Hall, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2020, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. Hall was at the center of the investigation and sex scandal. According to transcripts of investigative interviews obtained by WSMV4, Hall admitted to having sex with Officer Larry Holladay but said she didn’t think it had to be reported because they weren’t dating, and she wasn’t on duty. Hall also admitted to having oral sex with Sgt. Lewis Powell at one of the La Vergne Police Department’s substations.

But she did not admit it at first, according to the transcript of her interview below:

HR: The weight room. I got a report that you gave (Powell) a blowjob in the weight room.

Hall: We made out.

HR: You made out? You didn’t give him a blow job?

Hall: [inaudible]

HR: So, what I have is that you ‐ it was an off work day, you came in, asked him to come over to help you work on something?

Hall: Yeah, we were working out.

HR: And he came over and then ‐ and then, there was a blow job that was given and then he went back to work and you went home.

Hall: We were making out [inaudible] oral sex [inaudible].

Davis: Was it something that you all had planned to do or something that just happened?

Hall: It was definitely [inaudible].

HR: Have you guys have been sending nudes back and forth to each other? Any reason why you didn’t bring that, his name up to me early on?

Hall: It was so awkward [inaudible].

Hall later added she had a threesome with Officer Patrick Magliocco and his wife, according to her interview transcripts. She also had sex with Magliocco multiple other times.

She added she sent nude photos to Magliocco, Holladay, Powell and Officer Gavin Schoeberl, according to the transcript of her interview. She said she received nude photos from several officers.

Hall said she initially lied about the sex scandal because she didn’t want to let down her police chief, who she claimed supported her through multiple crashes in her patrol vehicle. She added she didn’t want to mess up Powell’s career or marriage. She told investigators she was worried Powell would hurt her for talking.

Listen to the recordings of her interviews here: Part I, Part II, Part III

Sergeant Henry Ty McGowan

Henry (Ty) McGowan (La Vergne Police Department)

Henry Ty McGowan, who was employed by the La Vergne Police Department for nearly two decades, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. His first interview with investigators took place in a car at an undisclosed location.

McGowan seemed to not know he was meeting up with an HR director. McGowan disclosed details about a hot tub party on Sgt. Eric Staats houseboat. He added he received nude photographs from Hall; he said he was aware of other officers having sex on the job; and talked about how the investigation would sink the entire department if it got out. He denied having sex with Hall but admitted he sent her a nude photo, according to his interviews with investigators.

McGowan denying the allegations was documented in his interview transcripts:

McGowan: Polygraph. I signed that Garrity without hesitation. I’ll sign a (expletive) polygraph without hesitation. I didn’t (expletive) that (expletive). I’m done ‐ I’m done with her. She ‐ she better not even ‐ she - man, advice, this and that, okay. Gotcha. No more advice from me. And now I’m feeling some kind of way about second shift because y’all said it with your own mouths. My name wasn’t initially in the thing, and then all of a sudden, boom, I’m the focus of the investigation.

Listen to his full interviews here: Secret Car Interview, HR Interview

Patrol Officer Juan Lugo-Perez

Juan Lugo-Perez (La Vergne Police Department)

Juan Lugo-Perez, who had been employed by the La Vergne Police Department since 2018, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. The transcript of his interview shows he exchanged nude Snapchats with Hall.

HR: ... I have multiple people that have told me that you have received nudes on your phone, and I have one officer who told me you went to them concerned about the fact that you received those nudes.

Lugo: Which one? Because the only one I’ve received, it was on Snapchat, and it was one of those two- or three-second ones, and I deleted it, and I blocked it off.

Chief Davis: From who?

Lugo: Hall.

HR: It was on Snapchat?

Lugo: Yeah.

HR: Okay, which is on your phone?

Davis: Which is on your phone?

Lugo: Yeah.

Davis: Okay.

Lugo: I’ve already deleted her and blocked her, too.

HR: So, tell me about that experience. When did it happen? What was it? Um, why did you get it?

Lugo: I don’t know why that I get [sic] it. Uh, I just know it was late at night, and she was drunk. I don’t know if she was supposed to send it to me or someone else. But I’ve received one, and from there, I blocked her because I don’t want to get hemmed up with my wife. My wife’s very jealous, and she don’t want any of that. So, I’ve ‐ I’ve already blocked her.

Hall and Lugo-Perez had sex once, according to his interview transcripts. The transcripts show he lied about that until his second interview with investigators.

Listen to the full interviews here: Part I, Part II

Sergeant Lewis Powell

Lewis Powell (La Vergne Police Department)

Lewis Powell, who was hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2008, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. According to investigators, Powell repeatedly denied his relationship with Hall. Then, once the investigation started, he finally admitted to having sex with her. He said he denied it as investigators sternly questioned him because he was scared of the repercussions.

Powell: Alright. Yeah, well, we hooked up. We did have oral sex at the substation. Uh, we did hook up in the car several times. Um, what else? I did tell her about the story, that we probably need to say ‐ at least keep our families together. I did talk to Ty (McGowan). Um, I’m sure we talked about the conversation we were going to have with HR. I’m not sure the exact words. I was crying most of the time. Um, what was I saying? (McGowan) never told me that they hooked up. He never said that. I believe, you know, Maegan told me. I saw her car at the house, and I asked her about it, and she said, “Yeah, I was down there.” And she never told me if they had sex or not. I’m not sure. Um, that’s all the questions.

HR: Okay. I don’t like being that strong. It’s not my personality, but I didn’t want to waste any of our time, okay. Um, so thank you. I ‐ I know all of that to be true, okay.

Chief Davis: Lewis, how come you didn’t say this on the 13th?

Powell: Scared. Nervous.

Listen to Powell’s full interviews here: Part I, Part II

Detective Seneca Shields

Seneca Shields (La Vergne Police Department)

Seneca Shields, a 10-year La Vergne Police Department officer and detective, was fired in connection to the sex investigation. Shields told investigators he knew about their investigation and claimed he knew who was involved in it, according to the transcript of his interview. He denied having sex with Hall but later conceded they had sexual contact once. He explained they had oral sex and exchanged nude photos. He claimed Hall had a foot fetish.

Shields: I ‐ she was into some weird (expletive), I’m ‐ I’m sorry.

HR: Like what? What was she into?

Shields: She ‐ it’s weird stuff, just weird stuff.

HR: Describe that to me.

Shields: Foot fetishes, yeah so.

Listen to his full interview with investigators here.

Officer Larry Holladay

Larry Holladay (La Vergne Police Department)

Larry Holladay, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2016, was punished with a two-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. Holladay did eventually admit he was in a relationship with Hall and had sex with her and his child’s mom, according to transcripts of his interviews with investigators.

Holladay: There’s been a hotel a couple of times, and there’s been my house.

HR: Okay, okay. And were you ‐ did you engage with sex with her on those times?

Holladay: Yes.

HR: Okay. Did she talk with you about her marriage? And if so, what did she share about it?

Holladay: [inaudible] I mean, she said that it wasn’t in a good place.

HR: Okay.

Holladay: That’s about it. I mean, I try not to pry into people’s personal stuff. I have my own to deal with.

HR: Mm‐hmm, mm‐hmm. Um, were there any comments about it being an open marriage?

Holladay: I don’t recall.

HR: Okay. Um, when was the last time that you were with her physically?

Holladay: It’s been a couple weeks. Two, three, four weeks, maybe a month. I don’t know.

HR: Okay. Who else at La Vergne Police Department is she involved with?

Holladay: I have no idea.

Holladay said he did not have sexual contact with Hall while he was at work. In a follow-up interview, Holladay said he stopped responding to Hall’s texts.

“I do my best to stay out of drama like that (expletive),” Holladay said in the interview. He claimed morale at the La Vergne Police Department is bad.

Listen to his interviews with investigators here: Part I, Part II

Officer Patrick Magliocco

Patrick Magliocco (La Vergne Police Department)

Patrick Magliocco, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2021, was punished with a two-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. The transcript of his interview with investigators appears to show Magliocco told the truth and helped catch others involved in the sex scandal. Magliocco told investigators he, his wife and Hall had sex, according to his interview transcripts.

Magliocco: ... she just kind of started taking off clothes and was like, “Do you want to do a body shot off of me?” And it led into that.

HR: Okay.

Magliocco: Then, just the other two times, but um ... never at any point was I like, “Hey, we got to do this.” Honestly, if anything it was always kind of her always taking that initiative.

HR: Okay. Um, does Maegan have a fetish, and if so, what is it?

Magliocco: I have no (expletive) clue.

Magliocco said in his interviews he never had sex while at work. He added he heard Powell and Hall had sex on the job. He said he received nude photos from Hall but never sent any.

Listen to his full interviews here: Part I, Part II, Part III

Officer Gavin Schoeberl

Gavin Schoeberl (La Vergne Police Department)

Gavin Schoeberl, hired by the La Vergne Police Department in 2021, was punished with a one-week unpaid suspension related to the sex scandal. He told investigators he received a nude photo of Hall, but he deleted it. He added he showed some officers a nude picture of himself while hanging out.

Schoeberl: I think we were talking about like penis sizes or something like that, and then I don’t remember who it was. It was either Lugo or Hall. They had asked to see a picture of me. So, I did. I did show them a picture of myself. It was a nude photo.

Chief Davis: So, you showed everybody?

Schoeberl: Yeah.

He told investigators he never had a relationship with Hall and didn’t know of any relationships with other officers.

Listen to his full interview with investigators here.

Sergeant Eric Staats

During the investigation, Sgt. Eric Staats, the La Vergne Fraternal Order of Police president, told investigators he had a lot of concern for Hall’s mental health. Staats had a houseboat party where Hall got “sloppy drunk,” according to the transcripts, to the point where Staats’ partner said she wasn’t allowed back. Staats said Hall’s top came down during the hot tub party, in front of Lt. David Durham, and Staats berated her for it. Listen his full interview with investigators here.

Lieutenant David Durham

Lt. David Durham was at the hot tub party where Hall’s top came off, according to the transcript of his interview. Apparently, his whole family was there. Find his full interviews here: Part I, Part II

Officer Vielka Brizendine

Officer Vielka Brizendine was interviewed regarding the sex scandal. Brizendine said she went to a party where strip Uno was being played. Hall was there, but she left. The incident occurred before she was hired. Brizendine added she received nude photos from Powell, according to the audio recording of her interview.

