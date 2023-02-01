Lady Vol named to Cheryl Miller Award Top 10
Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson is among those in consideration.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the top 10 candidates for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award on Wednesday, and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson is among those in consideration.
Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.
2023 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates
Elizabeth Balogun, Duke
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Ashley Joens, Iowa State
Haley Jones, Stanford
Gianna Kneepkens, Utah
Myah Selland, South Dakota State
Shyanne Sellers, Maryland
Taylor Soule, Virginia Tech
Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina
Madi Williams, Oklahoma
