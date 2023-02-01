Lady Vol named to Cheryl Miller Award Top 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced the top 10 candidates for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award on Wednesday, and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson is among those in consideration.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its sixth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

2023 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Elizabeth Balogun, Duke

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Haley Jones, Stanford

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

Myah Selland, South Dakota State

Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

Taylor Soule, Virginia Tech

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

Madi Williams, Oklahoma

