Lonas Drive closed as KFD works early morning fire

The fire happened early Wednesday morning in West Knoxville
KFD on scene of early morning commercial fire
KFD on scene of early morning commercial fire(Knoxville Fire Department)
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene of an early morning fire in West Knoxville.

KFD said the fire happened at 4329 Lonas Drive. That road was closed at last check.

According to Google, that location is the El Tipico Restaurant which is permanently closed.

This is a developing story.

